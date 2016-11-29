Annie P. Hampton

Annie P. Hampton, 98, of Hazlehurst, died Nov. 26, 2016.

Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 9 a.m. from Antioch M.B. Church with interment in Hazlehurst City Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 2, from 12-6 p.m.

Hazlehurst Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

  1. Valerie Walker on December 1, 2016 at 9:59 pm

    To the Hampton family, my son Emmanuel Walker (Annie’s great grand son in Stone Mountain, Ga) and I (Valerie Walker) would like to offer our condolences to the family in your time of bereavement. May God comfort your hearts and minds.

