Annie P. Hampton, 98, of Hazlehurst, died Nov. 26, 2016.

Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 9 a.m. from Antioch M.B. Church with interment in Hazlehurst City Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 2, from 12-6 p.m.

Hazlehurst Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.