Annie P. Hampton
Annie P. Hampton, 98, of Hazlehurst, died Nov. 26, 2016.
Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 9 a.m. from Antioch M.B. Church with interment in Hazlehurst City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 2, from 12-6 p.m.
Hazlehurst Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1 Comment
To the Hampton family, my son Emmanuel Walker (Annie’s great grand son in Stone Mountain, Ga) and I (Valerie Walker) would like to offer our condolences to the family in your time of bereavement. May God comfort your hearts and minds.