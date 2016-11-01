Carl A. Lucas, 83, of Crystal Springs, died Monday, October 31, 2016 at Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital in Hazlehurst.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Wednesday at Hopewell Baptist Church. Services will be 2pm Thursday at Hopewell Baptist Church with burial at Hopewell Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Valcus and Bessie Lucas; brothers, Glen Lucas, J. L. Lucas, and Jimmy Lucas; and sister, Helen McLemore.

He is survived by wife, Linda Lucas; sons, Glen Lucas (Pat) of Alabama; Jeff Lucas of Woodbridge, VA, David Lucas (Cindy) of Crystal Springs, and Wayne Lucas (Kandace) of Spring, TX; daughter, Joyce Stuart (Nicky) of Crystal Springs and Linda Robinson (Jimmy) of MS; and 18 grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church Building Fund, 2002 Hopewell Road, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.