Services for Catherine Smith, 57, will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. at Galilee M.B. Church at Rockport with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 4 from 12-6 p.m.

  1. C Maddox on November 15, 2016 at 6:49 pm

    I am so sorry for the loss of your loved one. Death is truly an enemy. keep the fond memories of Catherine close to your heart. Very soon, Death will be done away with. Revelation 21:3,4

