Catherine Smith
Services for Catherine Smith, 57, will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. at Galilee M.B. Church at Rockport with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 4 from 12-6 p.m.
Posted in Obituaries
Leave a Comment
Related Posts
Don Lawrence Davis
Eunice Reeves Starnes
Arthur Edward McCord, Jr.
Lloyd M. Sills
Elois B. Ballow
Mary Gwen Deaton
James “Tee” Brown
Dorothy Kitchens Schultz
L. H. “Nick” Nichols
Harry Rutledge, Sr.
Andrew LeRoy Sims
Travis “Travo” Schobey
Irene Ramsey Polk
Wilton Alexander Ashley
Luberta Dorsey Johnson
Mary Dell McCardle
Lou Anne Evans
Sue Berch Hood
Ruth Anne Lewis Foster
Stanley Omar Smith
Nancy Thompson
January 16, 2017 | 2 Comments »
1 Comment
I am so sorry for the loss of your loved one. Death is truly an enemy. keep the fond memories of Catherine close to your heart. Very soon, Death will be done away with. Revelation 21:3,4