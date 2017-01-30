UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody; victim dies from wounds January 30, 2017 Construction begins on new women’s honor residence hall at Co-Lin January 20, 2017 Latest E-Edition Area News Copiah raked by severe weather January 25, 2017 Legislators tour new hospital January 25, 2017 Area Sports Franklin County sweeps Hazlehurst January 26, 2017 Lady Bulldogs take care of Lady Cobras; Cobras bite Bulldogs in Jan. 17 game January 26, 2017 Area Obituaries Don Lawrence Davis January 30, 2017 Eunice Reeves Starnes January 30, 2017 Take Our Poll Did you watch the inauguration? Yes No View Results Loading ... Video Of The Week Video of the Week National Headlines Official: Guards Taken Hostage by Inmates at Delaware Prison February 1, 2017 Virginia Cop to Be Retried in Shooting of Teen at Car Wash February 1, 2017 Officials: Prison Guards Taken Hostage by Inmates at Maximum Security Prison in Delaware; All State Prisons on Lockdown February 1, 2017 LeBron OK with players Cavs trying out, even Lance Stephenson February 1, 2017 Donovan Winter in jail, doesn’t send letter of intent to Spartans February 1, 2017 Ex-Cheerleader Sues NFL Over Low Wages February 1, 2017 WATCH: ‘We Are Muslims, Not Terrorists’: Syrian Family Stranded in Jordan After Trump Order February 1, 2017 Houston’s JJ Watt Healthy and Ready to Do More Than Before February 1, 2017 The Story Behind Viral Photo of Muslim, Jewish Families Protesting Together February 1, 2017 Vick Writes Letter to Atlanta, Says He’s Huge Falcons Fan February 1, 2017